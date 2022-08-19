New $5+ Million Housing/Retail Project Coming to Battle Creek

A recently announced building renovation in downtown Battle Creek is promising to bring more dining/retail and housing options to the area.

As reported by the Battle Creek Enquirer, a redevelopment project set to the tune of $5.9 million will be tackling the vacant building at 17 W. Michigan Ave., otherwise known as the former Hamblin Opera House.

What's Being Developed?

In total, the project is promising a total of 31 apartments, both studio and one-bedrooms, on the top three floors of the building. The bottom floor will feature a few additional units but, the rest will be reserved for commercial space. Think restaurants and retail.

Is This Affordable Housing?

Affordable Housing is defined as

housing on which the occupant is paying no more than 30 percent of gross income for housing costs, including utilities.

That's according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

So, to someone, yes. These apartments may be affordable.

According to the above-linked article from the Battle Creek Enquirer, the studio and one-bedroom apartments, ranging in size from 600 to 750 sqft, will cost $900 to $1200 a month. They'll feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a washer and dryer in each unit. Something that is often rare in downtown-type apartments.

Relatively speaking, that will be a pretty good rate for a "prime" living location. Comparatively, one-bedroom apartments in downtown Kalamazoo are currently listed at anywhere from $1,100 to $2,500 a month. A month.

Now, the lower pricing could have something to do with the fact that Battle Creek seems to get a lot of hate. At least, on social media. I pointed this out and listed the many things to do in the Battle Creek area in an article published earlier this year:

When Is This Project Expected to Be Finished?

It's difficult to put a hard deadline on this project at this moment as the building is in need of a full renovation. Top to bottom, everything needs to be replaced. Once renovations start, it's estimated that it will be complete in 18 months. So, loosely speaking, 2024-2025...ish.

You can read more about the building's history, how the project is being funded, and more here.

This isn't the only renovation happening in the downtown Battle Creek area. Earlier this year, a new food co-op was announced and is set to open in 2023. Read more below:

