New Battle Creek Shop Is Taking Beef Jerky To The Next Level
This week the Lakeview Square Mall will be opening a new shop that features unique chocolate creations, bbq sauces, beef jerky and yes... chocolate covered beef jerky.
Taylor-Jay Chocolates, which was a Downtown Battle Creek favorite until shutting down in 2006 is partnering up with Colby Jack Jerky to bring a very unique twist to jerky and chocolate lovers with their new store Sweets And Meats.
Battle Creek Enquirer reports that this Wednesday there will be a soft opening before having their Grand Opening next Saturday. This partnership between Cliff Rensberger, owner of Colby Jack Jerky and Chris Gillette of Taylor Jay seemed natural to Rensberger:
I have been doing jerky on and off for seven years just for friends and family and things like that. I found the location at the mall which had a lot of things I was looking for, and then I was talking to Chris (Gillette) and he said, ‘Hey, you know what goes well with jerky? Chocolate!
I am personally a huge fan of both and I plan on heading out for their soft opening to try out some of their concoctions.
Sweets and Meats Weekly hours will be:
Monday- Saturday: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Sunday: Noon - 6 p.m.