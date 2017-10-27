New Battle Creek Shop Is Taking Beef Jerky To The Next Level

Getty Images/iStockphoto

This week the Lakeview Square Mall will be opening a new shop that features unique chocolate creations, bbq sauces, beef jerky and yes... chocolate covered beef jerky.

Taylor-Jay Chocolates, which was a Downtown Battle Creek favorite until shutting down in 2006 is partnering up with Colby Jack Jerky to bring a very unique twist to jerky and chocolate lovers with their new store Sweets And Meats.

Battle Creek Enquirer reports that this Wednesday there will be a soft opening before having their Grand Opening next Saturday. This partnership between Cliff Rensberger, owner of Colby Jack Jerky and Chris Gillette of Taylor Jay seemed natural to Rensberger:

I have been doing jerky on and off for seven years just for friends and family and things like that. I found the location at the mall which had a lot of things I was looking for, and then I was talking to Chris (Gillette) and he said, ‘Hey, you know what goes well with jerky? Chocolate!

I am personally a huge fan of both and I plan on heading out for their soft opening to try out some of their concoctions.

Sweets and Meats Weekly hours will be:

Monday- Saturday: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. 
Sunday: Noon - 6 p.m. 

 

