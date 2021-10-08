Enjoy a Sweet Escape at a Chocolate-Themed Bed & Breakfast In Michigan

Calling all chocolate lovers, and let's face it, that's pretty much everyone. There's a adorable bed & breakfast in Michigan that make you think you died and went to Hershey heaven.

Cocoa Cottage Bed & Breakfast is a chocolate themed wonderland you will instantly fall in love with. Located in Whitehall, Michigan just north of Muskegon, the charming restored 1912 home is a unique getaway. Close enough to enjoy Lake Michigan beaches, the home is like stepping back in time.

Each themed guest room is named for a cocoa brand. You can have you pick of staying in the Hershey Room, the Godiva Room, the Cadbury Room, or the Ghirardelli suite. Each room is decorated with a special inspirations in addition to the chocolate theme.

Chocolate 101 and More

Guests can take their love of chocolate to whole other level by taking part in "Chocolate 101". You can spend the afternoon learning about the history, lore, and legends of chocolate, and of course do some tastings. The whole experience is wrapped up into a nice little 2-night package. The inn also offer romance packages as well as special event packages for taking in the surrounding for wine tasting and the theatre.

What makes this B & B even more amazing, aside from the chocolate vibe, is the hands-on owners, Larry & Lisa. You'll find them engaging with their guests from start of stay to departure. Larry can be found serving up the Cocoa Cottage's famous organic breakfast, and Lisa sharing her delicious Mama Tallarico’s Hot Fudge and chocolate secrets.

If you're ready for delectable chocolate slumber experience, click here for info and reservations.