Michigan is Home to One of the Best Chocolate Shops in America

America recently voted on the best independently owned chocolate shops in America and Michigan came out looking delicious.

USA Today publishes reader's choice polls in many different categories every year. They just published their 'Best Chocolate Shops in America' poll for 2024. I'm going to assume that this was a very popular poll. I've never met a person that doesn't love chocolate. Here's how USA Today comes up with the finalists,

Whether you're looking for creative bars, glossy truffles, chocolate-covered fruits, or whimsical bonbons, you can find them at these 10 stores, selected by a panel of experts and voted by readers as the best in the United States.

Best Chocolate Shop in Michigan

Bon Bon Bon in Hamtramck

Based in Hamtramck, this artisan chocolate company also has locations in Detroit, Dearborn, and Ann Arbor. Bon Bon Bon ranked number 7 in the nation on USA Today's annual reader's choice poll.

"The Babes Babes Babes" — apply classic French techniques with Detroit ingenuity, along with local ingredients, to make these delectables.

Bon Bon Bon in Hamtramck Google Street View loading...

Let's take a look at the 10 best chocolate shops in America for 2024 according to USA Today's reader's choice poll.

10 Best Chocolate Shops in America

10. Ragged Coast Chocolates in Westbrook, Maine

9. Eldora Chocolate in Albuquerque, New Mexico

8. Mon Aimee Chocolat in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

7. Bon Bon Bon in Hamtramck, Michigan

6. Videri Chocolate Factory - Raleigh, North Carolina

5. LaRue Fine Chocolate - Greenville, South Carolina

4. Chocolat Uzma - Chicago, Illinois

3. Saratoga Chocolate Co. - Saratoga Springs, New York

2. Piety and Desire Chocolate - New Orleans, Louisiana

1. Pizzelle's Confections - Huntsville, Alabama

