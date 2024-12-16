Mysterious Drones Spotted Over Michigan

ALERT: We can now add Michigan to the list of states reporting drone sightings.

Beginning in mid-November the reports of strange unidentified flying objects started pouring in from New Jersey residents. Since then, the sightings have spread throughout the East Coast.

According to a recent article from CNN, the FAA has received several reports from New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and Virginia. Now we are seeing videos go viral of mysterious drone sightings in Michigan.

When we say "drone sightings" what do we mean? Drone is a blanket term for an unmanned flying machine. There are currently nearly 800,000 registered drones in the United States. Many of these drones are owned by FAA-licensed drone pilots. Many of those drones, especially the ones that are as large as the ones spotted over the last 4 weeks are equipped with "Remote ID" which allows air traffic control to identify the drone and its owner making them very easy to track.

That actually makes this situation a little bit more concerning. Government officials are claiming they do know who is controlling the drones and why we are seeing them at night in such large numbers. In fact, it is illegal to fly a drone a night without being FAA licensed and having prior permission from the FAA.

We don't know if reports have been pouring into the FAA about these mysterious drone sightings in Michigan yet. However, they are going viral on YouTube, Facebook and TikTok. Videos of UFOs are being posted from Grand Rapids to Plymouth and Detroit. Check out some of those videos below.

Are these drones simply the government's way to distract the news cycle in order to bury actual news? Maybe the drones are from another country attempting to stir up fear. The public needs to know if there is an innocent explanation or if this is a cause for concern. As of right now, we simply do not have those answers.

You can report a drone sighting to the Federal Aviation Administration by tapping here.

