What originally started as a "five minute idea" will now be one of Muskegon's newest restaurants. Owners Shae Himber and Maxx Archer have turned their popular food truck into a brick and mortar restaurant that is set to open February 4, 2022.

The former "Lott on the Lakeshore" space at 2445 Lakeshore Dr. in Muskegon will now be the new home of Tiki Boiz Island Grindz. Himber described their menu to MLive as, "Hawaiian street food mixed with Japanese influence and some Michigan boy flair." That sounds like something I can get behind!

Both Himber and Archer have previous cooking experience and turned their passion for food into one of the most popular food trucks in West Michigan, with some patrons driving as far as 240 miles just to try their signature dishes. Looking at the Tiki Boiz menu I can see why! The new brick and mortar location features a diverse menu of appetizers, sandwiches, noodles, and rice bowls all with a Hawaiian flare. Of course that includes the island favorite, Spam musubi and the Tiki Boiz's signature Aloha Smash Burger.

Considering it's been already been a miserable winter in West Michigan, I have never needed island vibes in my life more than now. I'm looking forward to making the drive up to Muskegon and trying out Tiki Boiz for myself; right now I'm eyeing the Bulgogi Cheesesteak Egg Rolls and the Goonies Nachos.

As for the food truck, the Boiz say they will continue to travel throughout West Michigan and pop-up at various festivals and breweries. The food truck will also be available to cater weddings, grad parties, and other private events. They've already started booking the truck for the 2022 season. Can you imagine how fun it would be to have the Tiki Boiz at your backyard BBQ bash? Check out the full menu here.