Do Camps Reduce Anxiety in Kids? New MSU Study Wants to Find Out

Michigan State University is looking for participants in an upcoming study about anxiety in young children.

The study, called Kid Power Study, is going to focus on what reduces anxiety in children between the ages of 4 and 5 years old.

What's Involved in the Study?

MSU is hoping to learn how camps might lower anxiety in preschool-aged children through games and child-led play in a group setting, according to their website.

Eligible children who suffer from fears, worries, and anxiety will also participate in an EEG, which measures electrical activity in the brain, before the study and after the study to see if there's a difference.

Don't worry, though. An EEG is non-invasive and uses metal discs placed on the scalp to take measurements:

Do Young Kids Really Suffer From Anxiety?

Yes, they do.

Recently, the subject of mental health has become less taboo, thank goodness. However, for those who grew up in the "pull yourself up by your bootstraps" and "stop crying or I'll give you something to cry about" eras, it may be hard to grasp the concept of a 4 or 5-year-old suffering from anxiety.

But, it happens, according to the CDC.

Naturally, kids (and adults) are going to worry about things, right? But, what we're talking about is excessive, persistent, or extreme forms of worry or fear. A child experiencing anxiety may:

show extreme distress or fear when away from a parent even if they are in a safe environment

show extreme fear about a specific thing (like dogs, going to school, bugs, etc)

have extreme worry about the future

And, that's just for anxiety. Kids can also suffer from depression. Read more here.

You'll Get Paid to Participate in This Study

Those who participate will be compensated $275 for their time.

If you're interested, you can contact MSU at (517) 432-4428 or kidpower@msu.edu to learn more.

