Redditors React to MSU Instructor’s Alleged Meth Lab Bust

The public reacts on Reddit to the discovery of an MSU instructor's meth lab bust from 2020.

Michigan State University students tried their hands at internet sleuthing and broke a case wide open like Scooby and the gang. One student suspected him from day one according to StateNews.com,

On the first day of class, he had a "yelling outburst" telling "students to shut up" and said he would not answer questions about MSU's D2L assignment software because he "didn't know how to use it."

MSU sophomore Mackenzie Allbee went on to say that the Kinesiology instructor had a more aggressive outburst on day 2 of class. That was followed by the class being canceled for the next three days by the instructor.

After Allbee did a little digging she found a press release from Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office regarding a meth lab bust in March of 2020 in Lousiana. A then 29-year-old Brendan Doyle who was a professor at Nicholls State University was implicated in the bust.

Records show that Doyle was charged and served his time for the creation or operation of a clandestine laboratory for the unlawful manufacture of a controlled dangerous substance. However, MSU officials say that none of this information was on Doyle's background check.

MSU Kinesiology Instructor Brendan Doyle is currently on leave until further notice.

