More Details Released About ‘New’ Kalamazoo Marathon Locations

It was about a month ago that we got word that big changes were ahead for the Kalamazoo Marathon. What started out as simply as the Borgess Run for the Health Of It, is getting a new sponsor and some new venues for this year's events.

The new sponsor is the Zeigler Auto Group, and now we have more information about the new course. As was previously announced, there will be no full 26.2 mile marathon in 2022, just a half marathon this year. Course routes are still pending.

The other most noticeable change for 2022 will be that events will run in and around downtown Kalamazoo. The new name including the sponsor name is the Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon and the events are:

-Friday, April 22nd, the PNC Kid’s 1K Fun Run and Expo at Mayors Riverfront Park

-Saturday, April 23rd is Main Sponsor Expo in Downtown Kalamazoo.

-Sunday, April 24th is the Zeigler Kalamazoo Half Marathon, 10k, Priority Health 5k run, and 5k walk at Arcadia Creek Festival Place.

There's an incentive for getting signed up early as entry fees will go up after March 31st. All the major run events will occur on Sunday, April 24th.

The current fee for the half-marathon is $80. It starts at 7:30 am. The fee for the 10K event is $40 and that begins at 7:45 am, while the 5K Run and 5K Walk are $30 and go off at 8 am. The Kids Fun Run, now named the PNC 1K is free and is on Friday, April 22nd at 6pm.

Here is the registration site link. It also has other information for this year's event.

The Kalamazoo Marathon was in 2019. The pandemic saw the event go virtual in 2020, and was cancelled in 2021.

