Midland Police Save Live Chicken From A Fate Worse Than Death

The chicken's owner may never be found, the little clucker owes a huge debt of gratitude to the brave cop who scooped him up.

The Midland Police Department went right for the "why did the chicken cross the road" joke on their social media post about a chicken they found wandering in that Mid-Michigan community Monday.

But the truth may be that the chicken was avoiding the frying pan, because the officer who bravely scooped up the fair weather fowl, did so right outside a KFC restaurant.

No one knows for sure if the bird was about to be dipped into the Colonel's 11 herbs and spices and unceremoniously tossed into a paper bucket to be scarfed down by some family of four, but the bird is looking for its owner, who is facing a fine if he or she comes forward.

Because while it may be legal here in Grand Rapids to own live chickens for personal consumption, but in Midland it's still against the law, so the owner of said bird may just write it off to "fowl play".

OUCH!