Michigan’s Oldest General Store is About to Turn 90 Years Old

One of the oldest General Stores in America is in a tiny Michigan town near Lake Michigan.

You'll find the Good Hart General Store in the "downtown" area of Good Hart, Michigan. The Good Hart General Store actually has a Harbor Springs, Michigan address. Harbor Springs in Emmet County, is a tiny town with an estimated population of less than 1,300 residents. We were unable to find population estimates for the Good Hart community. According to the Good Hart General Store website, this adorable little store has only had 2 owners in the last 90 years,

The current structure was built by resident Cliff Powers in 1934 and operated as a general grocer, butcher, and gas station until 1971 when Powers sold the business to current owner Carolyn (Woods) Sutherland of Huntington Woods, who currently operates the grocery, bakery, deli, and post office with husband Jim Sutherland.

A website called LoveFood.com recently highlighted this adorable piece of Michigan history,

Today the store sells everything from books to Michigan-made gifts, but it's the food that keeps people coming back. The warming pot pies have been sold since 1986, while the cookies have a diehard local fanbase.

