Michigan’s Smallest Tiny Home is For Sale

Could you live in a 98 square foot home for this much money?

Tiny homes are all the rage right now. You can find dozens of listings that range from $3,000 to $75,000 in the state of Michigan. This tiny home has less than 100 square feet of living space with one bedroom and zero bathrooms. It is mobile and comes with a custom steel trailer. This tiny home comes "fully furnished" for $13,500.

According to the listing by Pixie Palace Hut Co. on the Tiny House Listings website, this tiny home was made from poplar wood with Dutch doors and three windows. The small abode comes fully insulated, wired with interior & Exterior lighting and outlets, hardwood flooring, and a convertible sofa bed.

Michigan's Smallest Tiny Home For Sale

Where $13,500 is a fraction of a regular home price it does seem like a lot of money for such a small home. So, what are the benefits?

Living in a tiny home is not for everyone. For the people that can live in a small space here are the benefits.

Cost savings with heating and cooling.

Cost savings on home maintenance.

Cost savings on property taxes.

Easier to clean.

You can travel and not leave your home if you have a mobile tiny home like this one.

Moving is far less stressful.

Very little to no clutter in your life.

You never have to host Thanksgiving dinner.

Interested in tiny home life? Check out tiny house listings in your area by clicking here.