Michigan Welcomes the State’s First Luxury Treehouse Resort in Ionia

It may not be the kind of treehouse you remember building as a kid, but the whole concept is the same, except this time, it's pure luxury.

Michigan is now home to its first luxury treehouse resort with the opening of Tree Vistas in Ionia. Booking is now available for guests to vacation 13 feet above the ground in a luxury treehouse. Considered by the owners to be the first of its kind, the new resort is the perfect place to relax and channel your inner child.

"Tree Vistas was created with the idea that connecting with nature should be simple, comfortable, and safe for everyone. Our hope is for you to become completely recharged and rejuvenated from your stay with us and to have a taste of adventure", the website says.

The treehouse, known as Winding Springs, is perfect for six guests and features a master bedroom, loft with bunk beds, and a full bathroom. The kitchenette area features dishes & utensils, cookware, a fridge, electric cooktop, microwave, Keurig, toaster, and electric griddle.

It may have a rustic appeal, but luxury is key. Inside you will find a spiral staircase, glass shower (which can whiten for privacy), Tree-encased in a glass during all seasons, patio, electric fireplace, AC/heat, washer/dryer, and of course smart TVs and Wifi so you have all the comforts of home up in the trees.

The location is perfect with a stream coming through the hill that flows right next to the treehouse and you are just a short walk over a wooden bridge to a campfire area. For those who love hiking and exploring, the property runs up to the Grand River, with the Fred Meijer trail running through it as well.

The resort, which is planning to add additional treehouses, is taking reservations for all seasons throughout the year. To book a stay click here or contact Tree Vistas by emailing contact@treevistas.com or calling at (248) 270-8836.

Take a look at Tree Vistas below!

