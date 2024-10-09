Adult Films Stars Target Michigan With Campaign Ads

As Republicans fight to ban adult films, the industry has launched a campaign in Michigan and 7 other states to fight back.

Several studies over the last couple of years have shown that around 60% of American either have watched porn at some point in their lives or do watch it regularly. If you are an American who lives in a political swing state that enjoys a little online naughtiness, be prepared for political pre-roll videos according to the New York Times,

Seventeen pornographic film actors on Monday announced that they had launched a $100,000 ad campaign on porn sites warning that Project 2025 — the Heritage Foundation blueprint for a Republican administration wants to ban pornography and imprison people who produce it.

States Targets by "Hands Off Of My Porn" Ad Campaign

Michigan

Wisconsin

Pennsylvania

Nevada

Arizona

North Carolina

Georgia

Political pre-roll ads on adult sites in Michigan Canva and MapChart.net loading...

The dynamics of this campaign are interesting for a couple of reasons. For one thing, the one demographic that the Harris campaign is losing to the Trump campaign is white men. A very large percentage of people who frequent adult websites are white men. Secondly, if Republicans have the power to push Project 2025 forward, that demographic will no longer be able to legally watch online adult videos. And third, before they watch a dirty video they will have to watch a pre-roll video featuring one of their favorite adult stars telling them to vote blue.

We rarely see the adult industry spend money on political campaigns and run them on adult sites. There's no way to tell if their initial $100,000 investment will impact the election for states like Michigan.

Only time will tell. Don't forget to vote on Tuesday, November 5th, 2024.

