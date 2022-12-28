5 Michigan Pasty Shops That Ship Their Goodies Nationwide

I think we can all agree that Pasties are delicious. But, heaven forbid you ever move out of Michigan. What will you do then? WHERE will you get your Pasty fix??

Not to fear, there are several spots around Michigan that actually ship their Pasties nationwide. Should you move out of the Mitten State or desire to send the beloved Michigan treat to friends or families, these places should be able to help you out.

Here are at least five Michigan spots shipping Pasties nationwide:

1. The Pasty Oven

Located in Quinnesec, MI, The Pasty Oven serves specialty Pasties, traditional, and gift boxes that vary in price depending on the size that you order. They've been open for over 20 years so, my guess is, they know how to make some Pasties. Find their website where you can place your shipping order here. Or, find them on Facebook.

2. Uncle Peter's Pasties

Uncle Peter's Pasties has multiple locations serving their Michigan-made Pasties. Their Pasty selection is varied with sweeter Pasties, traditional Pasties, breakfast Pasties, and beyond. Find their full selection and make your order here. Or find their dine-in locations on Facebook.

3. Lawry's Pasty Shop

Located in Marquette, Lawry's Pasty Shop ships their Pasties on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays as they try to avoid their products sitting in a shipping facility over the weekends. And, if you place your order before 11 a.m. EST, your order will be shipped same-day. Find the products they offer and more on their website or Facebook page.

4. Dobber's Pasties

Dobbie's has two locations in Michigan's U.P. They've been serving Pasties since 1975 using a recipe that's been in their family since the 1960s. Online, you can order Pizza Pasties, Beef Pasties, Veggie Pasties, and more. Place their order on their website here or find them on Facebook.

5. Lehto's Pasties

Lehto's has a long history in Michigan's U.P. They've been family-owned and serving their Pasties since 1947 and, today, ship them right to your door. Choose between beef, chicken, or veggie. You can find their online shop here or visit one of their locations in-person. Find their hours and more on their Facebook page.

Pasties served as the original fast food for copper miners and lumberjacks in Michigan's U.P. It's said that the wives of these workers would take leftover beef, onion, and potato, roll them up in dough, and bake them. Viola! We now have delicious Pasties. Learn more about the history of the yummy treat here.

Want to learn how to make your own at home? Check out this Youtube tutorial:

