Michigan Officer’s Reunion with Child She Helped Might Bring You to Tears

A Lansing Police Officer and the boy she helped amid tragedy reunite and it might be the most touching moment you've seen in a while.

The little boy in the photo survived a gunshot to the head in an incident that left two dead. The officer seen hugging the child is one of the officers who responded to the horrific incident.

Their paths first crossed on September 16, 2021, when officers from throughout the greater Lansing area converged to the scene of a tragedy. On scene officers discovered a six-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the head and two people dead from gunshot wounds.

Officers immediately worked to get the young boy to safety and away from the scene. The officers stayed by the boy's side in the ambulance and at the hospital as well. Seeing someone at such a vulnerable point likely leaves a mark.

Officers there that day were so in awe of the young boy's strength and courage they began pooling their own money to help the boy and his siblings through the hard times ahead.

The Lansing Police Department nominated the young survivor to participate in the 'Shop with a Cop' event that occurred on December 4, 2021. That event reunited with the officer who stayed by his side through that awful day.

The reunion brought a lot of emotions forward for both and provided a little bit of healing they both surely needed. The officer and the boy were able to shop together and purchase gifts for his siblings and guardian.

Sometimes we all can forget that there are real people behind the awful news stories. Not just the victims but those who witness these tragedies as part of their day-to-day jobs. Opportunities like the one pictured above are rarely seen.

