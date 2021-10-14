Lansing Police Ask for Help Locating Missing 37-Year-Old Woman
The Lansing Police Department is searching for a missing 37-year-old woman.
Get our free mobile app
The Lansing Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating Keyanna Parker, who was reported missing by her family. Keyanna was last seen in the 6200 block of South Pennsylvania Avenue in Lansing, Michigan
Keyanna is described as a Black female, standing 5 feet and 2 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds, with brown hair and eyes, and a medium complexion.
Keyanna was last seen wearing a blue jacket, gray sweat pants, and gray shoes.
Anyone with information on Keyanna's whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600 or Detective Monika Ford at 517-483-6862.
LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades
Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.