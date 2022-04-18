13-Year-Old Boy Missing from Lansing Since April 11, 2022

Lansing police are asking for help locating a boy missing since Monday, April 11, 2022.

Police in Lansing are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy. De’Marion Jones was last seen on Monday, April 11, 2022. He was last in the 1200 block of Bensch Street near the intersection of Perkins Street in Lansing.

De'Marion is described as a 13-year-old Black male, standing 5 feet and 5 inches tall, and weighing approximately 128 pounds.

De'Marion was last seen wearing black jeans, a black hooded sweatshirt, and black and purple 'foams' tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on De'Marion's whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

Courtesy of the Lansing Police Department