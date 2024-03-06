Is Michigan on Vladimir Putin’s Nuclear Target List?

Officials close to Vladimir Putin have mentioned 14 possible U.S. targets for nuclear attack. Is Michigan safe?

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine that started in 2014 intensified at a high level in February 2022 when Vladimir Putin ordered his military to invade the small neighboring country. With the support of NATO countries like the U.S., Ukraine has shown incredible strength against a much larger and richer adversary.

St. Basil Cathedral at Red Square in Moscow, Russia

From time to time it looks like Putin is finding himself on the wrong side of the David and Goliath story. This has led Russia's leader to hurl threats at countries that help Ukraine. Some of the threats have been specifically targeting the United States. The-Express.com points out one of those threats from a recent State of the Union address last week in Moscow,

They must realize that we also have weapons that can hit targets on their territory. All this threatens a conflict with the use of nuclear weapons and the destruction of civilization.

Is Michigan on Russia's Nuclear Target List?

It appears that the closest Russian target to Michigan is in Missouri according to recent reports. In the short term, depending on many factors, about a 20-mile radius of fallout from a nuclear attack can be expected according to MIT.

Russia's 14 U.S. Nuclear Targets

The Pentagon in Washington D.C.

Naval Station Norfolk in Norfolk, Virginia

Comfort Suites Kings Bay Naval Base in Camden County, Georgia.

Barksdale Air Force Base in Bossier Parish, Louisiana

Whiteman Air Force Base in Knob Noster, Missouri

United States Strategic Command in Omaha, Nebraska

VLF Array Lualualei in Lualualei, Hawaii

Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque, New Mexico

21st Force Support Squadron in Colorado

Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne, Wyoming

Minot Air Force Base in Minot, North Dakota

Hill Air Force Base in Davis County, Utah

Malmstrom Air Force Base in Cascade County, Montana

Naval Radio Station Jim Creek near Oso, Washington

