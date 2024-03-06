Is Michigan on Vladimir Putin’s Nuclear Target List?
Officials close to Vladimir Putin have mentioned 14 possible U.S. targets for nuclear attack. Is Michigan safe?
The conflict between Russia and Ukraine that started in 2014 intensified at a high level in February 2022 when Vladimir Putin ordered his military to invade the small neighboring country. With the support of NATO countries like the U.S., Ukraine has shown incredible strength against a much larger and richer adversary.
From time to time it looks like Putin is finding himself on the wrong side of the David and Goliath story. This has led Russia's leader to hurl threats at countries that help Ukraine. Some of the threats have been specifically targeting the United States. The-Express.com points out one of those threats from a recent State of the Union address last week in Moscow,
They must realize that we also have weapons that can hit targets on their territory. All this threatens a conflict with the use of nuclear weapons and the destruction of civilization.
It appears that the closest Russian target to Michigan is in Missouri according to recent reports. In the short term, depending on many factors, about a 20-mile radius of fallout from a nuclear attack can be expected according to MIT.
Russia's 14 U.S. Nuclear Targets
- The Pentagon in Washington D.C.
- Naval Station Norfolk in Norfolk, Virginia
- Comfort Suites Kings Bay Naval Base in Camden County, Georgia.
- Barksdale Air Force Base in Bossier Parish, Louisiana
- Whiteman Air Force Base in Knob Noster, Missouri
- United States Strategic Command in Omaha, Nebraska
- VLF Array Lualualei in Lualualei, Hawaii
- Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque, New Mexico
- 21st Force Support Squadron in Colorado
- Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne, Wyoming
- Minot Air Force Base in Minot, North Dakota
- Hill Air Force Base in Davis County, Utah
- Malmstrom Air Force Base in Cascade County, Montana
- Naval Radio Station Jim Creek near Oso, Washington
READ MORE: THE FEDS WILL TAKE OVER EVERY MICHIGAN CELL PHONE SOON
15 Cities Most Likely Targeted During a Nuclear Attack
Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins