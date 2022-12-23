Michigan’s Hell House to be Featured on Discovery+ on 1/29

If you're a fan of the spooky, the unexplained, and the paranormal, your interest probably doesn't stop when Halloween is over.

People who love local legends will undoubtedly already know about Michigan's Hell House. In case you don't, here's a quick recap.

Michigan's Hell House is said to be located on Dice Road in a rural area between Saginaw and Midland. Dice Road, by itself, has a history of unexplained happenings. There are multiple claims of levitating items, unusual sounds, and even random fires in one case all at houses that reside on Dice Road. Read more below:

Now, the Michigan Hell House case is being reopened and will be featured on Discovery+ in January of 2023.

Haunted Saginaw, the official page of the Haunted Saginaw Film Series, recently shared this post:

Very limited on the details, I know, but it does seem to be a follow-up to another project titled A Haunting on Dice Road: The Hell House. The synopsis reads,

An entire year of investigation, multiple law enforcement agencies, hundreds of police reports, months of surveillance, thousands of man hours, numerous polygraphs, a string of mysterious fires, a series of unexplained explosions, life threatening injuries, and one families worst fears realized. Witness the journey unfold as investigators reopen the most documented paranormal case in U.S. history.

Sounds creepy. Watch the trailer below:

If you'd like to watch A Haunting on Dice Road: Hell House before the aforementioned new episode involving this paranormal case, you can find it on Prime Video. It is free for those who are Prime members and just a couple of bucks to rent if you are not.

Otherwise, tune in to Discovery+ on January 29th for the new updates.

