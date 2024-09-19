16 Items Michigan Goodwill Stores Will Not Accept As Donation

Many Michigan residents are gearing up for fall as the summer ends with fall cleanup projects in and outside their homes. While there may be some things to pack away and throw away, many residents choose to donate certain items. But before you load up your vehicle, Michigan Goodwill stores warn that some items will not be accepted.

Michigan Goodwill Stores Do Not Accept These 16 Items As Donation

Michigan Goodwill stores accept plenty of items for donation that are relatively common knowledge including gently used clothing in all sizes, shoes and boots, jewelry and accessories, and household items. Many Goodwill stores in Michigan also accept computers and computer equipment as donations which are then recycled. Some Michigan Goodwill store locations will also allow you to bring cash in person to donate or donate online. Donated items and money help fund skills training, employment services, and jobs for people in the community. But, some rules apply to donating at Goodwill stores.

Before donating to any Goodwill store, check the acceptable donations your local store will accept. Not all Goodwill stores are the same. What you can bring to one store may not be something you can give to another Goodwill. Most Goodwill stores will not accept broken or soiled items and items that have been recalled, banned, or do not meet current safety standards. Check out the items below that most Goodwill stores in Michigan will not accept as donations.

