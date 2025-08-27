Michigan Officials Find Dangerous MCT Oil In Cannabis Vapes

Michigan is one of the many states around the country that has legalized the recreational use of cannabis for adults over the age of 21. Over the last 6 years since that ruling, there have been hundreds of dispensaries that have popped up all over the state, competing for customers.

For the most part, this works out for consumers who are able to take advantage of all of the first-time deals, rewards programs, and birthday freebies. At the same time, this has made it harder for many of the dispensaries to remain competitive with others and still turn a profit. With so much competition, prices have significantly dropped since recreational use was first legalized.

The tussle for customers and trying to find the sweet spot for pricing has caused many owners and brands to change their strategy. As we know, some always choose to spend a little money to make money, while others try and cut corners to be able to find their margins where they can get them.

Are You A Cannabis Vape User? You May Want To Know This

That may be the case in Michigan as there have been some unsafe cannabis vapes found in the state. Michigan's Cannabis Regulatory Agency banned the use of MCT oil in cannabis vapes in October 0f 2024, but it seems like some companies didn't listen. Detroit Free Press via MSN reports:

Michigan's Cannabis Regulatory Agency said on Aug. 27 that it's recalling 5,765 Kushy Punch vape carts produced by Ann Arbor-based Exclusive Brands because it discovered through an investigation that the vapes contained medium chain triglyceride (MCT) oil. There have been several recalls of vape carts after the agency banned the use of MCT oil in vapes in October. As recently as earlier this month, the CRA recalled more than 26,000 Motor City Cannacarts and RIPZ-branded marijuana vape carts produced by Warren-based Sky Cannabis.

MCT oil is safe food use ingredient but when inhaled it could cause inflammation on the lungs and possibly more serious illnesses like pneumonia and Bronchitis. Anyone in Michigan that have purchased the Pineapple Jealousy" flavored Kushy Punch vapes produced by Exclusive Brands should beware.

They can check the recall bulletin to find out if the ones they have in their possession were subject to the recall or not. You can return the product from wherever you have purchased it for a refund or another product (based on store policy) and anyone who has experienced adverse effects should report such information to their health care provider.