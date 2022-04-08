Tour the Globe Without Leaving the Mitten! These Michigan Cities Have Famous Namesakes

With the price of gas these days, who can afford an international flight? Thankfully, there's a cheaper solution and you don't even need to bring your passport!

The Mitten is home to some uniquely named towns. Take Bad Axe, Colon, and Climax, for example. However, we also have quite a few towns that are named after famous cities across the pond. If you're looking for a unique road trip to explore Pure Michigan, here is a way to tour the globe without ever leaving the state.

Norway, MI - 3,730.79 miles to Norway (country)

Located in the upper peninsula near the Wisconsin border, Norway was reportedly named after a forest of Norway pines near the town's original site. According to the latest census, Norway was home to 2,959 people in 2000.

Holland, MI - 4,041.84 miles to Holland (Netherlands)

This city was settled by Dutch separatists in 1847. Holland has strong ties to its Dutch roots as they are internationally known for their annual Tulip Time celebration in May where spectators come to visit over 6 million tulips in bloom. There is also an authentic 250 year old Dutch windmill that was brought over from the Netherlands. De Zwaan is the oldest authentic working Dutch windmill in the U.S.

Frankfort, MI - 4,145.68 miles to Frankfurt, Germany

This Michigan city hails itself as the "Gateway to the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore." Frankfort is located along M-22 in Benzie County and is home to two lighthouses, the Point Betsie Lighthouse and the Frankfort North Breakwater Lighthouse.

East Jordan, MI - 6,009.44 miles to Jordan (country)

East Jordan is a small community of 2,351 located in Charlevoix County. Known for it's logging and iron works, and was named for the nearby Jordan River.

Waterloo, MI - 4,365.18 miles to Waterloo, Belgium

An unincorporated community, Waterloo had a population of 2,856 as of the 2010 census. It is located within Jackson County between Ann Arbor and Jackson.

Manchester, MI - 3,659.58 miles to Manchester, England

A small village located within Washtenaw County, Manchester was actually named after Manchester, NY. The village hosts an annual Manchester Chicken Boil which serves up nearly 12,000 broiled chicken meals in a 4 hour span. The 2010 Rob Reiner film Flipped was filmed in Manchester.

London, MI - 3,785.25 miles to London, England

London Township was established in 1833 and London proper is a small unincorporated community located within it. There once was a U.S. Post Office location in London, but it closed in 1905. The 2010 census reported a population of 3,048.

Milan, MI - 8,076.51 miles to Milan, Italy

With a population of 5,836, Milan was first settled in 1831. The city was originally known as "Tolanville" and later "Farmerville", but was changed to Milan in 1836. Some of Milan's oldest structures, like the Community House, still stand to this day. Downtown Milan is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Gibraltar, MI - 7,841.78 miles to Gibraltar (country)

Located 12 miles south of Detroit, Gibraltar (originally spelled "Gibralter") was founded in 1811. As of the 2010 census Gibraltar had a population of 4,656.

Dundee, MI - 6,425.61 miles to Dundee, Scotland

Known as the "Hub of Highways" due to the intersection of the major roadways (M-50 and US 23) that pass through the village's center, Dundee is located within Monroe County. The downtown district is listed on the National Register of Historic Places thanks to such structures as the Old Mill and the River Raisin National Battlefield Park. Joel Dean, founder of the famous upscale grocery chain Dean and DeLuca, is from Dundee.

China, MI - 13,053.43 miles to China (country)

Located near the city of St. Clair, China Township is comprised mostly of agricultural and residential land, with a small amount of retail. The charter township claimed about 3,551 residents at the 2010 census and was named after the city of China, Maine.

Johannesburg, MI - 17,141.29 miles to Johannesburg, South Africa

A small unincorporated community, Johannesburg is located about 10 miles from Gaylord. Johannesburg is home to a polish restaurant (Old Depot), the Johannesburg Post Office, two churches, a pub, and Johannesburg Lake.

Hanover, MI - 7,597.32 miles to Hanover, Germany

A small village located within Jackson County, Hanover only had a population of 441 reported during the 2010 census. The village is known for the Lee Conklin Organ Museum which houses over 100 fully restored and working antique reed organs. Olympian sports shooter Dean Hudnutt was born in Hanover.

Bonus:

An unincorporated community in Chippewa County, Paradise is considered the gateway to Whitefish Point and Tahquamenon Falls in Michigan's U.P. The Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum is located in Paradise, as are a set of fictional crime novels written by author Steve Hamilton. Michigan-born singer/songwriter Sufjan Stevens wrote a song For The Widows In Paradise, For the Fatherless in Ypsilanti regarding the village.

Hell is a place all its own! An unincorporated community in Livingston County, Hell has "no defined boundaries or population statistics of its own", according to Wikipedia. There are a number of theories regarding Hell's unique name, which became official on October 13, 1841. Hell relies heavily on tourism, as you can imagine there's plenty of it! Visitors can burn mail at the Hell post office, get married at Hell's Chapel of Love, become the Mayor of Hell, or visit the Hell Hole diner.