World Mental Health Day in October helps to raise awareness of mental health issues and combat the stigma that surrounds them. It also brings awareness to what's being done around the world to improve knowledge and drive actions that promote and protect everyone's mental health. But, how well are we doing in the U.S. to support mental well-being and extend support to those seeking help?

How the States Rank for Mental Healthcare

A recent study shows the best and worst states for mental health care, and Michigan ranks low on the list. MoneyGeek ranked states on their mental health care quality based on care, costs, insurance rates, and prevalence of anxiety and depression, among other factors. The top states don’t necessarily have the lowest medical costs for people with mental illness, but they tend to have fewer adults reporting that cost is a barrier to seeking mental health care.

The Ten Best States for Mental Healthcare

Vermont Alaska Massachusetts Minnesota Connecticut Montana California Delaware Kentucky New Hampshire

The worst states for mental healthcare have fewer treatment facilities, fewer providers, and higher insurance costs.

The Ten Worst States for Mental Healthcare

Alabama Texas Louisiana Georgia Oklahoma New Mexico Florida Wyoming Mississippi Pennsylvania

Every state has its strengths and weaknesses when it comes to mental health care. MoneyGeek points out that many states that excel in one area, may lag in others.

How Michigan Ranks in Mental Healthcare

Michigan comes in at #38 on the list with higher insurance costs and a lower amount of mental health providers.

