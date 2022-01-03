Update: FOUND! Scotts Man Located and Safe

Update 1/4/2022: FOUND! The missing 20-year-old from Scotts, Michigan has been located and is safe.

Not much is known but police in Indiana were contacted and a detective from Kalamazoo was able to confirm Spencer was indeed okay.

No further information is available at this time.

View the original story below

Deputies with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office are searching for a missing 20-year-old who is mentally more like a 12-year-old.

20-year-old Austin "Spencer" Augusteli has not been seen or heard from since February 2021. Spencer was last seen leaving his brother's house in Scotts, Michigan, to go see a friend. He took two pairs of pants with him.

His bank card activity showed that someone attempted to use it at a casino in Indiana but the account had been closed. Spener's phone goes directly to voicemail.

Spencer is described as a 20-year-old Caucasian male, standing 5 feet and 5 inches tall, weighing approximately 125 pounds, with short brown hair, and brown eyes. Spencer is described as having a thin build. Spencer has scars on his right arm, torso, chest, and grafting scars on his thighs.

Anyone with information on Spencer's whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office at 269-488-8911. Reference Case #22-148.

