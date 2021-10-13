Battle Creek Man Arrested for Domestic Violence and Stolen Vehicle

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office says its deputies arrested a man on Tuesday after he assaulted, threatened, and stole his girlfriend's vehicle.

Calhoun County Sheriff's deputies responded to the area of Dickman Road and 20th Street for a report of domestic violence and carjacking at approximately 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 12, 2021.

According to a release from the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office, a 30-year-old Battle Creek resident assaulted his girlfriend, a 32-year-old Battle Creek resident, while they were driving to work.

Deputies say the suspect also produced a knife and threatened the victim with it before taking her vehicle. Her vehicle was recovered in the 200 block of West Manchester in Battle Creek, and he was located in the 100 block of West Manchester a short time later in the City of Springfield. The victim did not require medical attention.

The suspect was lodged at the Calhoun County Jail and is pending charges for this incident. His name is being withheld at this time.

