Matt Giraud Performing in Battle Creek For a Good Cause

Why is former American Idol contestant Matt Giraud performing at Lakeview High School?

Because there's lots of delicious food like BBQ pord spare ribs, fried chicken, baked beans, corn on the cob, macaroni slad, dinner rolls, bundt cake and punch? Well, maybe that's part of it. The real reason probably has something to do with a great cause. The Randy Hudson Memorial Fund –a college scholarship and vehicle operating fund.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, May 23

Time: 5:00 to 7:00 p.m

Location: Lakeview High School, 15060 South Helmer Road in Battle Creek, Michigan

Price: Tickets are $10 for the dinner and concert; $5 for the concert only. Tickets are available at the door.

Get more info on the Randy Hudson Memorial Fund by clicking here.