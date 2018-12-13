Major Food Violations Are Happening At Detroit Sporting Events

Next time you go to a Detroit sporting event you may want to eat before you go.

Recently, ESPN did an in depth investigation on how safe the foods are at major sporting event arena's across the country...Detroit did not fair so well.

Clink on Detroit reported that...

"The review of routine inspection reports from 2016 and 2017 found that at about 28 percent of the venues, half or more of the food service outlets incurred a high-level violation -- one that poses a potential threat for foodborne illness."

Some of the venues included are Comerica Park, Little Caesars Arena and Ford Field. Here is how the report played out.

Comerica Park:

Food too warm: Inspectors found chicken salad and tomatoes at 55 degrees and potato salad and pasta salad at 45 degrees at the Press Box Lounge salad bar on April 13, 2017. Cold foods are to be kept at 41 degrees or less.

Little Caesars Arena:

Out-of-date food: On Oct. 25, 2017, inspectors found lime juice at the bar dated for use by Oct. 11 and raisins and apricots dated for use by Oct. 2 in a cooler.

Ford Field:

Raw burger contamination: Inspectors saw an employee touch raw hamburger then a hamburger bun without washing hands and changing gloves on Oct. 8, 2017.

If you are interesting in reading the full report, you can check it out at ESPN.com. For me, I think I will fill up at the parking lot tailgate from now on!