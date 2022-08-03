LOOK: 50 Finalists Capture Stunning Scenes of West Michigan in Photo Contest
WOW, West Michigan sure is a beautiful place to live.
That was captured wonderfully by the 50 finalists in year's West Michigan Tourist Association Photo Contest.
West Michigan Tourist Association Announces 50 Finalists in 2022 Photo Contest
WMTA says they got hundreds of entries in their 2022 photo contest. It was tough, but they somehow whittled it down to 50 finalists and now it's time for a public vote.
Folks in the top 50 are competing in five categories:
- Public Vote
- Beach/Lake/Lighthouse Photo
- People Photo
- Nature Photo
- Downtown Photo
How Vote in The 2022 West Michigan Photo Contest
Take a look through the AWESOME scenes captured around West Michigan in the gallery below. From stunning sunsets, to curious giraffes and magical, wintry scenes, there's so much to see in West Michigan!
West Michigan Tourist Association 2022 Photo Contest Top 50 Finalists
Each year, West Michigan Tourist Association asks residents to submit pictures showing off what they love the most about our amazing part of the state! WMTA chooses 50 finalists and it's put up to a public vote.
To vote, like (or react) to any photo on WMTA's Facebook page. Voting for more than one photo is allowed. You will find the link to vote for each photo beneath it in the gallery below.
The winners will be announced on August 15th, 2022.