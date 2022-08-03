LOOK: 50 Finalists Capture Stunning Scenes of West Michigan in Photo Contest

WOW, West Michigan sure is a beautiful place to live.

That was captured wonderfully by the 50 finalists in year's West Michigan Tourist Association Photo Contest.

West Michigan Tourist Association Announces 50 Finalists in 2022 Photo Contest

WMTA says they got hundreds of entries in their 2022 photo contest. It was tough, but they somehow whittled it down to 50 finalists and now it's time for a public vote.

Folks in the top 50 are competing in five categories:

Public Vote

Beach/Lake/Lighthouse Photo

People Photo

Nature Photo

Downtown Photo

How Vote in The 2022 West Michigan Photo Contest

Take a look through the AWESOME scenes captured around West Michigan in the gallery below. From stunning sunsets, to curious giraffes and magical, wintry scenes, there's so much to see in West Michigan!