Lia Sophia Closes Shop, Thousands Lose Jobs

Lia Sophia, a phenomenal direct-sales jewerly business that has been around for 28 years, has decided to shut down.

Now, thousands of women unfortunately lost their jobs just before the holidays.

In a liasophia.com blog post Monday, creative director Elena Kiam wrote, "given the challenging business environment, we made the painful decision to wind down Lia Sophia in the United States and Canada by December 31, and cease operations by the end of February."

The company is selling thousands of pieces of jewelry at up to 50 percent off when purchased through its representatives through December.

I have been to Lia Sophia parties, and I have enjoyed the pieces of jewelry that I've purchased. My heart goes out to you hard-working women who put the time in to build your business.