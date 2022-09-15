The Most Expensive Home for Sale in Lawton Listed at $550,000

Wait, the most expensive home for sale in Lawton has paneling?

This single-family home on Huzzy Lake was built back in 1960. With 3 bedrooms and two baths, this home has 2,143 square feet of living space, which breaks down to about $257 a square foot. To put that in perspective, the average cost to build a home in Michigan ranges between $90 - $150 per square foot. However, I think the Lake view has something to do with the price.

The lakefront property is tucked away in a wooded area of Lawton, Michigan. Lawton has a tiny population of around 1,500 people. 27662 Manstrom Dr is just Southwest of the downtown Lawton area, just a quick hop, skip, and a jump down M-40. The interior was recently updated according to the Zillow listing,

Many updates are completed, including gorgeous hickory hardwood flooring, and elegant cherry cabinetry.

A room or two appears to have some kind of wood paneling. That caught me by surprise while looking at the listing. But the views from the back deck are incredible. What do you think? Is this Lawton home worth over half a million dollars? Check out the photos below.

Most Expensive Home in Lawton For Sale

Get our free mobile app

You can see more photos and get more info on this property listed by Kermath Realty LLC by clicking here.