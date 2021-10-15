Large Sinkhole Closes A Battle Creek City Street

A large sinkhole has caused the closure of a Battle Creek city street.

City crews discovered the sinkhole on Ivanhoe Street, Friday. According to a release from the City of Battle Creek, it hasn’t yet been determined when Ivanhoe Street will reopen. The closure will also affect traffic on South Union Street, causing lane restrictions and traffic shifts.

The release goes on to say city crews are still working to determine the necessary repairs and the city will keep the public updated.