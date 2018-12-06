Kids See A Christmas Story and The Polar Express Free

Find out when your family can enjoy 'A Christmas Story' and 'The Polar Express' on the big screen in Portage.



Friday December 7th - 11th at Celebration Cinema in Portage, the Flick's Festive Favorites include 2 of the biggest holiday family classics in movie history. Kids 12 and under get in free and it's just $5 for everybody else.

I'm personally steppin' it up a notch and paying $9 to see 'The Polar Express' in IMAX. If you haven't seen that movie in either 3D or IMAX you are missing out.

