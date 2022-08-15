Kendrick Lamar Offers Advice to First Time Concert Goer, “You Can Do Anything You Want In Life”

If you think back, can you remember your first concert? For some of us, it may have been something from our teenage or young adult years, but if you're lucky, you may have a parent who takes you to see one of your heroes on stage.

And that's exactly what happened for one fan who shares a name with the hero they came to see at Little Caesar's Arena, Kendrick.

9 Year-Old Kendrick probably had high hopes when he showed up to Little Caesar's Arena on Sunday August 14th, but never could he imagine that his sign would lead him to a once in a lifetime experience.

Young Kendrick was holding a sign that said "My name is Kendrick, This is my first concert. Can we take a pic?"

Kendrick Lamar spotted the sign halfway into his set, and made a point to stop down and greet the young fan who made his way to the rails with his sign, not only one time, but two.

At one point, the performer knelled down at the edge of the stage closest to the boy he shares a name with and said, "Young Kendrick, You can do anything you want in life. I love you."

The crowd roared in agreement, and it was one of those moments when you really think back to how life changing it would have been to have one of your heroes to encourage you so openly in front of 11,000+ people in your community.

The best part other's missed- after the show, Kendrick Lamar signed the back of the young fan's sign, leaving yet another a message of encouragement.

Proving yet again, Kendrick Lamar is arguably one of the greatest to take a stage in 2022.

His setlist was also amazing for anyone who may have missed the show:

United in Grief

N95

ELEMENT.

Worldwide Steppers

Backseat Freestyle

Rich Spirit

Rich (Interlude)

HUMBLE.

Father Time

m.A.A.d city

We Cry Together

Purple Hearts

King Kunta

LOYALTY.

Swimming Pools (Drank)

Bitch, Don't Kill My Vibe

Die Hard

LUST.

DNA.

Count Me Out

Money Trees

LOVE.

Alright

Silent Hill

vent (with Baby Keem)

range brothers (with Baby Keem)

family ties (with Baby Keem)

Crown

Mr. Morale

Savior

And of course, a peek at the merch for anyone who may be seeing Kendrick and Baby Keem later on the tour.

Little Caesar's Arena was taken to church on Sunday night thanks to Kendrick Lamar, and if you missed out, check the socials because it was an iconic night for everyone in attendance.