Boyz II Men, Color Me Badd and All-4-One are coming to Michigan

This Summer just got a little hotter!



Get ready because on August 6th the best R&B artist from the 1990's are going to spend time in our state! They will all be performing on the main stage at the Jackson County Fair this summer.

According to Mlive.com...

"Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 2, but prices have not yet been announced."

For the price of a ticket you will be able to enjoy these songs live...

Boyz II Men

End of the Road

I’ll Make Love to You

One Sweet Day

Motownphilly.

Color Me Badd

I Adore Mi Amor

All 4 Love

Thinkin' Back

Slow Motion

All-4-One

I Swear

I Can Love You Like That

So Much In Love

I Turn To You

The really cool thing is that All-4-One still has all of their original members that will be performing at the show!

This is an amazing line-up! See you there!

Classic Boyz II Men Video for your enjoyment