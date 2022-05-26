This is exactly the kind of change we love to see! Battle Creek's Kellogg Community College has announced the installation of free feminine hygiene product dispensers at all KCC campus locations.

According to the school's press release, the project was facilitated by the KCC Foundation in partnership with the College's Facilities Department and the non-profit Charitable Union.

The new dispensers are available on campus in all women's and gender-neutral restrooms and are operated hands-free. Providing the products free of charge is very important as Charitable Union says one in four women struggle to buy monthly period supplies, described as "Period Poverty."

The college believes no one should have to miss class because they can't afford or don't have access to essential period supplies like tampons and pads. Adds Teresa Durham, executive director of the KCC Foundation,

The need for free and accessible products is real in our community, particularly for low-income individuals. KCC is committed to ensuring students won’t get behind in their studies or drop out altogether due to the lack of access to or having to pay for period products.

Access to affordable feminine hygiene products has been the subject of debate over the last few years in Michigan. In 2021 a resolution to end Michigan's 6% sales tax on period supplies passed and the end of the "Tampon Tax" took effect in early February of this year. A measure the American Association of University Women of Michigan estimates could save Michigan women $288 in state sales taxes on the average $4,800 spent on menstrual products over a lifetime.

The KCC Foundation is now in need of donations to stock the free feminine hygiene product dispensers. For more information and to donate click here.