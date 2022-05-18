There's is a movie that's about to be release on Paramount + about a man who graduated from Western Michigan University that became famous for cracking the code to a Michigan State Lottery game, and was able to amass $26,000,000 over the course of a decade. Jerry, who has an associate’s degree from Kellogg Community College, a bachelor’s in mathematics and business from Western Michigan University and an MBA from WMU, used his knowledge of math to break the code of a game which was brought out by the Lottery in 2003 to earn all that money with his wife:

Now Jerry has sold the rights to his story to Paramount and a star studded cast is set to play out the actions which led to the couple not only setting themselves up for life, but their kids and grandkids:

Inspired by the remarkable true story of retiree Jerry Selbee (Cranston), who discovers a mathematical loophole in the Massachusetts lottery and, with the help of his wife, Marge (Bening), wins millions, using the money to revive their small Michigan town. The film from Paramount Players and MRC Film’s Landline Pictures, Gil Netter and Levantine Films also stars Larry Wilmore (The Laundromat), Rainn Wilson (Dark Winds), Anna Camp (Pitch Perfect franchise), Ann Harada (Schmigadoon!), Jake McDorman (Dopesick), Michael McKean (Grace and Frankie) and Uly Schlesinger (Generation).

The Selbee's would often travel to Massachusetts to play the game, and not only them, but a group of MIT students were also cashing in bigtime from this mathematical practice. An investigation was launched once the state found out two stores were selling hundreds of thousands of tickets, but they found that what all parties were doing was legal. That was right around the time the state decided to end the game anyway.