With the radio station located along Gull Road in Kalamazoo, I drive past Frosty Boy nearly every single day on my way to and from work. However, over the last several weeks I noticed some changes; the main one being the Kazoopy's truck sitting out front!

First came the truck, then came the sign changes. And I'm not the only one who noticed something is in the works! Reddit user u/necrochaos asks,

I drove down Gull today and saw that Kazoopy's is [now] beside Frosty Boy...Now Kazoopy's is there (but not open on Mondays) and they serve the pizza? So does Frosty Boy only do ice cream now?

Gull Road Collaboration

The new location is now listed on Kazoopy's website and ordering via phone or online at the Gull Road store is now operational. When you call Kazoopy's Gull Road store, the automated answering machine says, "Thank you for calling Kazoopy's Pizza and Grinders, and Frosty Boy." That makes it seem pretty official to me!

What About the Menu?

Just like u/necrochaos asked, Frosty Boy will indeed handle the frozen items like hand-dipped ice cream, milkshakes, soft serve, and specialty sundaes. The only major change is that the Kazoopy's side of the building will handle all the pizza, wings, and grinders. Essentially, all the hot food items have moved over to Kazoopy's.

Kazoopy Boy?

Now, the only question I'm left with is how we shall refer to this new dynamic duo. The two businesses feature some very unique names so it'd be fun to combine the two for a truly unique new moniker!

Which do you like better: Kazoopy Boy or Frozoopy's?

