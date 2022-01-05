Kangaroo and Other Animals Perish in Battle Creek Area Barn Fire

The Emmett Township of Public Safety responded to an overnight barn fire that left 5 animals dead.

The Emmett Township Department of Public Safety responded to a barn fire in 16000 block of 11 mile Road in Emmett Township, near Battle Creek.

The call for help came before 3:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. First fire crews found the barn fully engulfed in flames on arrival.

Several animals perished in the blaze including; a Kangaroo, two prairie dogs, and two ferrets.

Some surrounding area fire departments were called to provide support on the scene including the Marshall Township Fire Department.

We have reached out to the Emmett Township Department of Public Safety for further information and will update here as more information becomes available.

