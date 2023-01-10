What's the difference between a chalet and a cabin?

The unique sloped roof on this northern Michigan home for sale makes it look like it's straight out of a Hans Christian Andersen tale, so I'm choosing to call this enchanting little home a chalet.

Well, at least it's "enchanting" from the outside anyway.

This 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom chalet located just north of Kalkaska in Mancelona, MI is truly a fixer-upper's fairy tale. There is so much potential within this home; all it needs is for you to come along and breathe some life back into it.

According to the property listing the home located at 10290 Carmichael Drive was built in 1970,

This is your place to enjoy Pure Michigan! So close to world-class trout streams, casino, golf, skiing, swimming, boating, fishing, canoeing, kayaking, tubing, and more! Home is being sold as is. Cash sale only please.

At only 939 square feet this chalet would offer the perfect respite from the hustle and bustle of life in the city. With Traverse City located only an hour's drive west, you can play tourist by day and recluse by night.

I think my favorite part about this one-of-a-kind property is the spiral staircase that leads to the home's second level. The upstairs is open to the kitchen and main living area below so privacy isn't really an option, but I think the upstairs would make a cool kids' room or perhaps a cozy reading nook!

I hope this property finds the right owner to see the diamond in the rough. Check it out:

