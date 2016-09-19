Kalamazoo Woman Arrested After Stabbing

A Kalamazoo woman was arrested over the weekend after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend.

In a release, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says that officers responded to the 1400 block of N. Park Street on Saturday, to find a 42-year-old Kalamazoo man suffering from non-life threatening stab wounds.

The man told police that his girlfriend, who was located in the 400 block of W. Frank St, had been the one to stab him.

Police obtained and executed a search warrant for the described residence, spotting the suspect inside. The 36-year-old Kalamazoo woman was arrested, and is in the Kalamazoo County Jail pending arraignment on a charge of Felonious Domestic Assault.