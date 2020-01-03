Kalamazoo Teen With Bad Aim Ends Up In Court

A Kalamazoo teenager with bad aim has been arraigned in Kalamazoo following a New Year’s Eve shooting incident. 18 year old Rodolfo Sanchez is pleading not guilty to  felony and a misdemeanor charges after city Public Safety officers spotted him firing a handgun toward a group of people along Hays Park Ave. on New Year’s Eve.

None of the apparent intended targets were hit. But Sanchez shot himself in a leg during the incident. That might explain why his attempt to run from officers didn’t work out well. He was arrested and the firearm confiscated.

