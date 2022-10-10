If you missed it, the Kalamazoo Public Library just celebrated its 150th anniversary. Now, they're hosting a series of events that are open to the public to commemorate that milestone.

The Kalamazoo Public Library was originally organized in 1860 but didn't open to the public until 1872, according to their website. Since then, the Kalamazoo Public Library has won multiple awards and, today serves 124,000 people through its five locations. Read more here.

Tell Me About the Events

While KPL kicked off its celebratory events on October 2nd, there are still a few you can check out:

1. Building a Public Library in Kalamazoo in 1893

This event is happening on Thursday, October 20th from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm at KPL's Central location at 315 S. Rose St. in downtown Kalamazoo. You'll have the chance to learn about KPL's first permanent building, its donor, the Van Deusens, those who designed it, and what it meant to the community.

Via/ Google Maps

2. ARTbreak: Kalamazoo Public Library at 150

Taking place at the Kalamazoo Institute of Arts, this event will cover the history of the relationship between the Kalamazoo Public Library and the Kalamazoo Institute of Arts. Led by local history librarian, Ryan Gage, you can catch this event on Tuesday, October 25th from 12 pm to 1 pm. Registration is required which you can do here.

Via/ Google Maps

3. A History of the Oshtemo Branch Library

This event is, obviously, being held at the Oshtemo branch on Tuesday, November 15th from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm. You can learn about how the Oshtemo branch originally began as an experiment in 1964, the volunteer staff that kept it running, and how it transformed into an integral part of the Kalamazoo Public Library system.

Via/ Google Maps

You can see more about Kalamazoo Public Library's planned events here. However, there might be future open houses, historical displays, celebrations, and more announced soon. Make sure to follow KPL on Facebook and Twitter to see any and all upcoming events.

