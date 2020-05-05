Kalamazoo City Parks To Re-Open on Wednesday – With Limitations

North entrance to Woods Lake Park, Kalamazoo. (Google Street View)

It's small step, but another attempt to bring our lives back a little closer to what they were before the coronavirus pandemic took over the planet.

The City of Kalamazoo is going to try and reopen its parks, for limited use, starting tomorrow. (Wednesday, May 6), but with strict limitations.

The City's official statement says "For the health and safety of visitors all hands-on equipment in city parks including playground equipment, exercise equipment, picnic pavilions, tables, and restroom facilities will remain closed." And they add "When visiting city parks, visitors must follow social distancing guidelines and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Large gatherings of people will not be permitted."

Most of those CDC guidelines are aimed at human interaction and indoor activity, but still apply even when visiting a park: Avoid close contact; cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others; and cover your mouth for all coughs and sneezes.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app