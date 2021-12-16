’90 Day Fiancé’ Star Jason Hitch Dies of COVID-19 Complications

90 Day Fiancé star Jason Hitch passed away due to complications of COVID-19.

On Wednesday (Dec. 15), Jason's sister, Shannon Hitch confirmed to TMZ that he died on Tuesday (Dec. 14) at a local Florida hospital in the ICU wing.

She confirmed that his family was able to be by his side while he passed away. Shannon claimed that he had no pre-existing medical conditions and was unvaccinated. However, she suggested that there could be "other factors" surrounding his death. He was 45.

Aside from his time on television, he served as a first lieutenant in the Army reserves in Florida. Shannon told the outlet that he was a "true and honest shooter, a great officer and leader to his men."

Jason appeared on Season 2 of the popular TLC reality show.

"We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time," TLC said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight.

Jason married Cassia Taveras on the show. She moved from Brazil to Florida to start a life with him. They got married in 2014 and split up three years later. Their divorce was later finalized in 2018.

“A successful relationship is communication, physical attraction and doing whatever it takes,” Jason explained to Radar Online following his divorce. “Right now it’s time to go in different directions. I think we’ll remain friends. She knows I have her best interests at heart.”

Jason assured fans of the series that Cassia did not marry him just for United States citizenship.

“She did not come here just to become an American citizen,” he added. “She had a good life in Brazil. She was about to finish college. She didn’t have to marry me.”