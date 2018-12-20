K-zoo Rev Your Engines, The Detroit Auto Show Is About To Happen

Michigan is home to the Motor City and one of the biggest events of the year is about to happen!

In Michigan, we take our cars to heart! Some people name them, some save their entire life to buy the cars of their dreams, and others just enjoy the Auto show in Detroit! The event that kicks off every other auto show in the country is happening from Saturday January 12th through Saturday January 27th

Naias.com has a great run down of the events happening from start to finish at the Detroit Auto Show 2019!

THE GALLERY - JANUARY 12, 2019

2019 marks the thirteenth year of the ultra-luxury automotive event, The Gallery. This event has now become the official kick-off to the North American International Auto Show. The Gallery will be located at MGM Grand Detroit. Guests will experience a nearly $10 million collection of the most acclaimed automobiles the world has to offer, including brands such as Aston Martin, Bentley, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche and Rolls Royce, to name just a few.

AUTOMOBILI-D – JANUARY 14-17, 2019

The 2018 AutoMobili-D featured more than 200 brands, ranging from automakers, to suppliers, to tech startups as well as universities and government organizations. No other event in North America provides an international platform for this vast array of companies, organizations and thought leaders under one roof.

PRESS PREVIEW - JANUARY 14-15, 2019

The world’s automotive and mobility leaders gather for three days of worldwide product and technology debuts all under one roof.

INDUSTRY PREVIEW - JANUARY 16-17, 2019

Connect and share insights with 40,000 automotive executives, engineers, developers, designers and analysts representing over 2,200 companies from around the world. This unique networking and professional development opportunity brings together the key individuals responsible for the leading-edge products, technologies and services on display at NAIAS. Industry Preview is the largest automotive industry gathering in the nation

CHARITY PREVIEW - JANUARY 18, 2019

Charity Preview is the largest annual, single-night fundraiser in the world. Proceeds directly benefit a wide range of children's charities. Funds raised will support services for children of all ages from birth to 18. Since 1976, the Charity Preview has raised more than $117 million for southeastern Michigan children's charities - over $40 million of which was raised in the last 10 years alone. For more information on Charity Preview, call 888.838.750

PUBLIC SHOW - JANUARY 19-27, 2019

Experience an automotive event unlike any other. At NAIAS you have the opportunity to see up-close the vehicles and technologies that will shape the future automotive landscape. From muscle and electric cars, to high-performance supercars and full-size trucks, NAIAS has something for everyone to enjoy.

Dates and Times

8 a.m. daily - Early access for handicapped individuals

Enter at the Hall C Entrance only

Saturday, January 19 - Saturday, January 26, 2019

9 a.m. - 10 p.m. (no admittance after 9 p.m.)

Sunday, January 27, 2019

9 a.m. - 7 p.m. (no admittance after 6 p.m.)

Even though the show is not in our "backyard" (so to speak) it will be well worth the trip to the 'D' to see what is new in the industry that is really is Michigan.