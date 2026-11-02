These Brits just can't stay away from the Great Lakes State! Michigan's favorite duo are set to return this weekend to experience yet another "Pure Michigan" moment: the annual Michigan-Michigan State football game.

From Southwest Michigan to the Big House, Josh and Jase Return

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It felt like the "British Invasion" all over again when traveling Tiktok duo Josh and Jase took Michigan by storm last winter. The pair posted videos from the wintry shores of Lake Michigan in South Haven, before making their way up to Holland, Grand Rapids, and eventually all the way up to Traverse City.

It almost became a real-life version of Where's Waldo? Even local Facebook groups formed asking "Where's Josh and Jase?"

We'll at least know their whereabouts on Saturday, November 7, as the pair have announced they're returning to experience their first-ever Michigan-Michigan State rivalry football game at "The Big House" in Ann Arbor.

According to MLive, the pair have seemingly been on a Big Ten football tour, having recently attended games at University of Iowa and Northwestern University. Jase even attended the big Ohio State vs. Indiana University.

The pair have truly caused quite a stir among Michiganders, with some locals eagerly anticipating their return while others might roll their eyes and consider the Internet-famous duo a little "overhyped."

Regardless of where you stand, it's hard to deny the impact Josh and Jase have had on our fair state. They've made Michiganders excited about playing tourists in their own backyard again. And there's no overlooking the economic impact they've had, from promoting local businesses to inspiring fan-supported charitable efforts, including a $34,000 donation to Mel Trotter Ministries in Grand Rapids.

The "Josh and Jase Effect" is real! And for that, they'll always have a welcome place in Michigan.

Every Spot Josh and Jase Visited During Their Michigan Tour Michigan has been Josh and Jase- crazy ever since the British duo, known for visiting states across America and reacting to each state's culture, showed up here. Here is every city and business they've gone to while on their trip around the Mitten State.

Footage comes from their TikTok account and Facebook page. Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill