Johnny Cash’s Heart Breaking Announcement in Flint

On this day in music history: Johnny Cash made his Parkinson's Disease announcement at a Flint, Michigan concert.

Wednesday, October 25th, 2023 is the 26th anniversary of one of the most heart breaking shows that ever took place in Michigan. From all accounts, it doesn't appear that the man in black had any intention of making this announcement at this time and place. However, the 65-year-old country undertaker was having issues from the very beginning of the show.

The music icon Johnny Cash was performing for a sold out crowd at Whiting Auditorium in Flint, Michigan. Cash appeared to stumble onto stage as if he were drunk. The crowd took it as a joke and laughed. They had no idea that what was happening to their favorite artist was serious. People that worked with Cash knew he wasn't on any drugs or alcohol, so they knew something was very wrong. After Johnny Cash performed a few songs he fell over while trying to grab a guitar pick off of the stage. Again, the audience laughed thinking this was part of the performance. That's when Johnny Cash decided he had no choice but to tell the audience what was going on with his health according to MLive,

It ain't funny. It's all right. I refuse to give it some ground in my life.

As Johnny Cash explained to the crowd that he was diagnosed with Parkinson's you could hear a pin drop. Cash's management later confirmed his health issues a couple of days later. It was a sad moment in deed. However, Cash lived to the age of 71 as he passed in 2003. Check out the full set list from that show by clicking here.

