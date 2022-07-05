It's 106 miles to Chicago, we have a full tank of gas, half a packet of cigarettes, it's dark and we're wearing sunglasses...HIT IT! 2022 will be a huge year for hardcore fans of the cult classic film which still stands the test of time to this day, The Blues Brothers. Later this year on August 19th and 20th, the Joliet Area Historical Museum will host a two-day event in celebration of the inaugural Blues Brothers Convention, which will be held at nonother than the Old Joliet Prison:

Anticipated to be an annual event, the sixteen-acre community-restored prison will transform into a tapestry of sights and sounds to celebrate and honor the iconic Blues Brothers film that debuted in theaters more than 40 years ago. Actors and singers, Dan Aykroyd and Jim Belushi will reprise their iconic roles of Elwood Blues and Brother Zee for a 90-minute special performance on Friday night, Aug. 19 when the famous Old Joliet Prison will welcome back the Blues Brothers.

This event is going to be special, not only in that it's the first of its kind, but there will also be performances by Chicago Blues heavy hitters Toronzo Cannon, Mondo Cortez & The Chicago Blues Angels, and Lil' Ed & The Blues Imperials. Headlining performances of course will include Dan Akroyd & Jim Belushi reprising their roles as the Blues Brothers on Friday, August 19th.

Tickets start at $60 for a two-day GA pass and $5000 for the Crystal Head Platinum VIP, which includes a private pre-show meet & greet with Dan Aykroyd & Jim Belushi

and a photo opportunity with them following Friday's performance. Tickets & more info can be found here.