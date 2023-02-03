Public Ice Rink in Downtown Otsego Finally Opens For the Season

I don't know about you, but I've been waiting all winter for this news.

Despite having grown up in Michigan I'm still not a fan of the cold. I know winters in Michigan are much more tolerable if you enjoy winter sports like skiing or ice fishing-- I don't. However, one sure way of getting me off the couch and into the crisp winter air is to give me a pair of ice skates!

Now in its second year at its new home, the public ice rink in downtown Otsego is located at the new TOP (Together Otsego Prospers) Riverfront Pavilion which was completed in October 2021.

An aspect that I especially love about the ice rink's newfound home is that, unlike years prior where the rink has been exposed to the elements, the new TOP pavilion has a roof so you and the kiddos can still enjoy your time skating outdoors come rain, sleet, or snow! All of which are known to occur, sometimes simultaneously, with Michigan winters.

What You Need to Know:

The public ice rink was previously maintained by generous volunteers with the Otsego Main Street program, but now that the program has concluded I'm assuming the responsibility falls on the City of Otsego.

While the rink is free to the public, this is a "skate at your own risk" sort of situation. There are no skate rentals on-site so you must bring your own but because this is Michigan those shouldn't be hard to find at any local outdoors shop, skate shop, or Goodwill for that matter.

The rink is a family-friendly environment and ice skaters of all and any experience levels are welcome. The public may enjoy the free ice rink from sunrise until 10:00 p.m. daily. The TOP Riverfront Pavilion is located at 218 N. Farmer Street just steps from the historic downtown Otsego Riverwalk and shares a parking lot with the Otsego Area Historical Museum.

